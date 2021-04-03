Premier League round-up: Leeds edge Sheff Utd; West Brom thrash Chelsea

Leeds 2-1 Sheff Utd: Phil Jagielka own goal settles Yorkshire derby

Phil Jagielka’s own goal gave Leeds a 2-1 Yorkshire derby win and sent Sheffield United to their 24th Premier League defeat of the season.

Jagielka turned the ball past his own goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale early in the second half after Ben Osborn had cancelled out Jack Harrison’s early opener for Leeds.

The Blades, cast adrift at the foot of the table, battled gamely throughout and were not without their chances.

But Leeds created plenty more as they passed the 40-point mark with their 13th league win of their first season back in the Premier League, which lifted them back into the top half of the table.

Chelsea 2-5 West Brom: Baggies stun 10-man Blues

Matheus Pereira’s fine brace sparked West Brom’s stunning 5-2 Premier League rout of 10-man Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Thiago Silva was sent off for two yellow cards after just 29 minutes as Thomas Tuchel’s 14-match unbeaten start at the Chelsea helm came to a startling end.

Tuchel predicted before kick-off that veteran centre-back Silva would not last the course on his first match since February 4 due to a thigh injury.

But the Blues’ German boss could never have predicted the manner of Silva’s premature exit, a first red card since 2013.

Brazilian forward Pereira took his two goals in first-class fashion before Callum Robinson’s double and a smart finish from Mbaye Diagne sealed relegation-battling West Brom’s first win in four league games.

Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount hit the net for Chelsea but the Blues tasted defeat for the first time since January 19.

West Brom’s comprehensive victory proved their first win at Stamford Bridge since 1978.

