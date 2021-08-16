Premier League round-up: Wins for Watford, Chelsea, Everton, Leicester and Brighton at 3pm

Watford beat Aston Villa on their return to the Premier League, while Chelsea, Everton and Brighton all won as top-flight games returned to the 3pm slot.
It was a cracker at Vicarage Road, as Watford hung on to beat Aston Villa on their return to the Premier League.
The Hornets were 2-0 up at half-time thanks to Dennis Bonaventure and Ismaila Sarr, and substitute Chucho Hernandez made it three after the hour-mark.
Aston Villa got one back through John McGinn, but Watford kept Dean Smith's side at bay until a very late penalty from new-signing Danny Ings made the scoreline more respectable.
Brighton came from behind to win 2-1 at Turf Moor.
The Seagulls went behind after just two minutes, and were still behind with 20 minutes left before Neal Maupay and Alexis MacAllister struck to grab the three points.
Burnley pushed for an equaliser late on, but Brighton withstood the barrage, holding on to win.
Thomas Tuchel's European champions strolled to victory against Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace.
Marcos Alonso and Christian Pulisic put the Blues 2-0 up at half time, before Premier League debutant Trevoh Chalobah scored from long range to make it three.
Palace rarely threatened, and managed just four shots in the 90 minutes.
Rafa Benitez's Everton came from behind to beat Southampton at Goodison Park.
The Toffees went behind after new Saints striker Adam Armstrong opened his account, but a hat-trick of second half goals meant it was a good debut as Everton boss for Benitez.
Richarlison got the first, before Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin rounded off a deserved win.
Leicester held on for a hard-fought win against Wolves, who created plenty of chances under new manager Bruno Lage.
Jamie Vardy opened his account for the season in the 41st minute, but the Foxes really struggled to carve out decent chances.
Wolves pushed until the end, but couldn't find an equaliser, squandering some big opportunities of their own.