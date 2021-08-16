Premier League round-up: Wins for Watford, Chelsea, Everton, Leicester and Brighton at 3pm

Watford beat Aston Villa on their return to the Premier League, while Chelsea, Everton and Brighton all won as top-flight games returned to the 3pm slot.

Watford 3-2 Aston Villa It was a cracker at Vicarage Road, as Watford hung on to beat Aston Villa on their return to the Premier League. The Hornets were 2-0 up at half-time thanks to Dennis Bonaventure and Ismaila Sarr, and substitute Chucho Hernandez made it three after the hour-mark. Aston Villa got one back through John McGinn, but Watford kept Dean Smith's side at bay until a very late penalty from new-signing Danny Ings made the scoreline more respectable.

🍾 𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐋𝐈𝐅𝐄 𝐀𝐂𝐂𝐔𝐌𝐔𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐎𝐑 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐍𝐄𝐑! 🎉



☑️ LEICESTER v Wolves

✅ Huddersfield v FULHAM

☑️ SHEFF WED v Doncaster

✅ BRADFORD v Oldham



💰 10/1 - what a start to the season.



👏 Happy Saturday, Acca backers! pic.twitter.com/lAFjC1u0r9 — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) August 14, 2021

Burnley 1-2 Brighton Brighton came from behind to win 2-1 at Turf Moor. The Seagulls went behind after just two minutes, and were still behind with 20 minutes left before Neal Maupay and Alexis MacAllister struck to grab the three points. Burnley pushed for an equaliser late on, but Brighton withstood the barrage, holding on to win.

Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace Thomas Tuchel's European champions strolled to victory against Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace. Marcos Alonso and Christian Pulisic put the Blues 2-0 up at half time, before Premier League debutant Trevoh Chalobah scored from long range to make it three. Palace rarely threatened, and managed just four shots in the 90 minutes.

Everton 3-1 Southampton Rafa Benitez's Everton came from behind to beat Southampton at Goodison Park. The Toffees went behind after new Saints striker Adam Armstrong opened his account, but a hat-trick of second half goals meant it was a good debut as Everton boss for Benitez. Richarlison got the first, before Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin rounded off a deserved win.