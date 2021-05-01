Premier League round-up: Wins for Man City, Brighton and Chelsea, as Fulham head for drop

Chelsea 2-0 Fulham: Havertz stars in Blues cruise

Kai Havertz’s majestic brace tightened Chelsea’s grip on a top-four Premier League finish as the Blues deepened Fulham’s relegation worries with a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

Germany forward Havertz doubled his Premier League tally for the campaign, in an exemplary exhibition of false nine play.

Fourth-placed Chelsea opened up a six-point gap on West Ham in fifth with their third win in four matches, with the Hammers travelling to Burnley on Monday night.

The Blues’ 18th clean sheet under boss Thomas Tuchel set the bedrock for another vital victory, with Real Madrid now pitching up at Stamford Bridge for the Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday.

Havertz was cast as immediate King’s Road royalty the moment he arrived in west London last summer in a £70million switch from Bayer Leverkusen.

But this was the day the talented 21-year-old finally made his mark.

At times in this maiden Blues campaign, Havertz’s natural languid style had jarred amid his protracted recovery from Covid-19 and staccato search for his Stamford Bridge niche.

German manager Tuchel has elevated Havertz above all those previous tribulations however, and the 13-cap forward carried a regal air throughout this landmark performance.

Havertz’s movement off the ball, ability in possession – and his collected finishing – had the German star in his ultimate pomp as Chelsea swatted aside Scott Parker’s game but limited Fulham.

The Whites inched ever closer to the Premier League trap door thanks to their fifth defeat in six matches, trailing Newcastle – who have a game in hand – by nine points with four games to play.