Premier League round-up: Alisson scores late winner

West Brom 1-2 Liverpool (xG 1.15 - 2.05) Goalkeeper Alisson Becker headed a dramatic stoppage-time winner at West Brom to keep Liverpool’s Champions League hopes alive. Just as the Reds’ top-four chances looked virtually over the Brazil international glanced in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner to clinch a 2-1 win. He was mobbed by his team-mates after his shock goal moved Liverpool to within a point of fourth-placed Chelsea with two Premier League games left. WATCH: Liverpool keeper scores winner

Mohamed Salah had earlier cancelled out Hal Robson-Kanu’s first top-flight goal for almost four years. Roberto Firmino hit the post and Sadio Mane had a goal disallowed for offside as relegated Albion gave as good as they got. Kyle Bartley saw his goal ruled out as the Baggies nearly caused an upset before Alisson’s late heroics. Alisson becomes the sixth goalkeeper to score in the Premier League, following in the footsteps of Peter Schmeichel, Brad Friedel, Paul Robinson, Tim Howard and Asmir Begovic. West Brom initially matched their visitors and took the lead in the 15th minute after unpicking Liverpool too easily. The Reds failed to break and Semi Ajayi’s clearance fell to Matheus Pereira who slipped in Robson-Kanu to find the bottom corner for his first top-flight goal since November 2017. Liverpool’s soft centre had been exposed again but Mane should have levelled eight minutes later rather than shoot wide from 12 yards after Thiago and Fabinho found a way through. Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick deflected over before the right-back fired over but Liverpool did not have to wait much longer for a leveller. They caught Albion out in the 33rd minute with a quick free-kick after referee Mike Dean ordered a restart having obstructed Fabinho. Mane raced away to find Firmino only for Grady Diangana’s tackle to see the ball roll free. Mane then nipped in ahead of the dawdling Bartley to poke to Salah who curled into the bottom corner from 18 yards. It was the striker’s 22nd goal of the season and drew him level with Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot. Two minutes later Firmino hit the post following Mane’s backheel as Liverpool pinned the Baggies back. Jurgen Klopp’s men continued to press after the break and Mane’s celebrations were cut short by an offside flag after he converted Alexander-Arnold’s cross from close range. Sam Johnstone saved from Salah after a quick Liverpool break and Firmino shot wide as the impressively resolute Baggies continued to frustrate.

The visitors were on top but needed an offside flag to stop Albion retaking the lead when Bartley headed in Conor Gallagher’s corner with 20 minutes left, with Matt Phillips adjudged to have been offside and interfering. The near miss gave them encouragement and Alisson had to smother Robson-Kanu’s effort with 12 minutes left. Liverpool, though, camped in the hosts’ half with time running out and Thiago curled wide with Alexander-Arnold shooting wastefully over after cutting in from the right. Albion’s stubborn and impressive resistance looked like holding firm with Johnstone turning Thiago’s drive behind three minutes from the end. But Alisson had the sensational final word when he arrived to meet Alexander-Arnold’s corner and nod in past Johnstone in stoppage time.

Tottenham 2-0 Wolves (xG 3.72 - 1.03) Tottenham strengthened their European qualification hopes with a 2-0 win over Wolves which moved them into the top six. Harry Kane opened the scoring with a goal that advanced his chances of winning the Premier League Golden Boot and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg doubled the lead after the break. It was Kane’s 22nd goal of the season, taking him back in front of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the race for a prize he has won twice before, while he also hit the post twice. Spurs can still mathematically make the top four, but Europa League qualification is looking much more likely and a sixth-placed finish is in their own hands with two games to go. Wolves’ campaign is petering out and this loss condemned them to a bottom-half finish for the first time since their return to the top flight.

Surprisingly, Kane had yet to score since one of his best mates Ryan Mason had taken temporary charge but he was on a mission to put that right from the off. In the fifth minute he was cursing his luck again as he struck the post with an effort from distance. It was the eighth time he had been denied by the woodwork in the Premier League this term – more than any other player. Still with something to play for, Spurs were the better side and Wolves’ goal was under regular threat. Gareth Bale tested Rui Patricio with a wobbling free-kick from distance while Son Heung-min stung the Portugal goalkeeper’s palms with an attempt at the far post. Kane then had a header cleared off the line by Conor Coady, who seconds later produced another heroic block from Giovani Lo Celso. But Kane can only be kept at bay for so long and he struck in the 45th minute. Hojbjerg’s pass set him clear and there was little doubt about the outcome – bar a VAR check for offside – as he expertly delayed his finish to fox Coady and Patricio before rolling into an empty net. With Gareth Southgate watching, Dele Alli seemed determined to remind the England manager of his talents and it was a good piece of play that almost saw Spurs double their advantage. He won back possession and then fed in Kane, who hit the woodwork for the ninth time as Patricio superbly tipped onto the upright. That gave Alli the chance to get on the scoresheet as the rebound fell perfectly for him, but his first-time shot struck the other post. Tottenham deserved their second goal, and it arrived in the 62nd minute. Left-back Sergio Reguilon’s determination saw him win the ball high up the pitch, Son teed up Bale, whose first-time shot was parried by Patricio but Hojbjerg made no mistake from the rebound. Wolves should have reduced their deficit soon after but the disappointing Fabio Silva dragged a shot wide from an inviting position while Adama Traore also shot wide after dancing into the area. Spurs saw the game out safely as they prepare to welcome their fans back into their game with Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Crystal Palace 3-2 Aston Villa (xG 1.94 - 1.38) Tyrick Mitchell’s first goal for Crystal Palace helped edge out Aston Villa in a five-goal thriller at Selhurst Park. Roy Hodgson’s side trailed twice through John McGinn and Anwar El Ghazi, but a spirited second-half rally saw the hosts recover to earn a 3-2 win. Christian Benteke’s initial leveller was followed up by goals after the break from Wilfried Zaha and another academy graduate in Mitchell, who bundled in with six minutes left to earn all three points.

