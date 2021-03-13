Premier League review: Dwight McNeil scores stunner in Burnley win; Chelsea held by Leeds

A review of Saturday's action in the Premier League, where Dwight McNeil scored a stunner for Burnley and Chelsea kept another clean sheet.

Everton 1-2 Burnley Burnley eased their relegation worries with a 2-1 victory over Everton as a third defeat in four at Goodison Park dented their top-four hopes. Home form is becoming something of an issue on Merseyside: neighbours Liverpool have lost six in a row, Everton have won just one of the last seven in which they have been beaten by bottom-six sides Newcastle, Fulham and now the Clarets.

😲 What a goal by Dwight McNeil!



🌭 Sends Allan for a hotdog

🎯 Curls it into the top corner from 20 yards



👏 Postage stamp. Take a bow...#BurnleyFC | #EVEBur pic.twitter.com/CwWFbuR0NE — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) March 13, 2021

With fourth-placed Chelsea drawing at Leeds earlier in the day Carlo Ancelotti’s side had the chance to move within two points with a match in hand but they blew it as they were not only out-fought but out-played for large parts as the visitors’ deserved victory moved them seven clear of the bottom three. Chris Wood's effort, a goal that landed a winning 9/2 tip for Tom Carnduff who backed the opening goal to come between 10:00-19:59, and a superb strike from the excellent Dwight McNeil put them 2-0 up inside 25 minutes and it could easily have been more and even Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s 14th Premier League goal of the season failed to spark a reaction. To add more injury to the pain of defeat Everton lost England number one Jordan Pickford to the recurrence of a rib problem.

Leeds 0-0 Chelsea

Leeds and Chelsea played out a goalless draw

Chelsea extended their unbeaten Premier League run to 10 matches in an entertaining goalless draw at Leeds. The Blues, who have not lost in 12 games in all competitions under manager Thomas Tuchel, were given a thorough workout by Leeds, who fully deserved their point. Both sides struck the crossbar in a frenetic first half and both goalkeepers were forced into decisive saves. It was also another clean sheet for Tuchel’s side, who have conceded only two goals since he replaced Frank Lampard in January. Leeds drew their first match since November – 0-0 against Arsenal at Elland Road – and fell one game short of setting a new club record of 19 successive league fixtures without a draw.

Crystal Palace 1-0 West Brom

Luka Milivojevic scores his penalty against West Brom

Luka Milivojevic's decisive penalty moved Crystal Palace up to 11th with a 1-0 victory over West Brom at Selhurst Park. VAR awarded the penalty after Darnell Furlong handled the ball in the area when unchallenged in the 36th minute, and the Palace captain duly dispatched his 22nd spot-kick since joining the Eagles. The defeat leaves West Brom eight points from safety, with Sam Allardyce's side having just nine games to pull off what would be a miraculous escape.

😴 It may have been a pretty dull game but that suits us perfectly...



🥳 @JAKEOZZ lands a 15/8 winner after backing under 1.5 goals in the game! https://t.co/qxAtSwYCbc — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) March 13, 2021