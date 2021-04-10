Premier League review: Man City shocked by ten-man Leeds

Manchester City 1-2 Leeds

Stuart Dallas scored a late winner as ten-man Leeds shocked champions-elect Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Northern Irishman raced onto a fine through ball from Ezgjan Alioski and flicked past Ederson for his second goal of the game in injury time.

City had been pressing for a winner having finally taken advantage of Liam Cooper’s sending-off to cancel out Dallas’ 42nd-minute opener through Ferran Torres 15 minutes from time.

Cooper was dismissed in the final minute of the first half for a poor challenge on Gabriel Jesus following a VAR review.

The result left City, who had dominated most of the game, still needing 11 points to secure their third title in the space of four seasons.

READ FULL REPORT AND WATCH HIGHLIGHTS HERE