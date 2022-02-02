The Gabon international has signed a contract with the La Liga club keeping him at the Nou Camp until June 2025 with a buyout clause of 100 million euros (£83.4m) and the option to agree a departure in June 2023.

Aubameyang, 32, flew out to Spain on Monday and was pictured training with his future teammates on Tuesday.

He had not played for the Gunners since he was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy for a disciplinary breach last December.

He had scored 92 goals in 163 games for the North London club since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 for £56m.