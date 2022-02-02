Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Aubameyang scored 92 goals in 163 games for Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Barcelona sign Arsenal forward on free transfer

By Sporting Life
11:23 · WED February 02, 2022

Spanish giants Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer.

The Gabon international has signed a contract with the La Liga club keeping him at the Nou Camp until June 2025 with a buyout clause of 100 million euros (£83.4m) and the option to agree a departure in June 2023.

Aubameyang, 32, flew out to Spain on Monday and was pictured training with his future teammates on Tuesday.

He had not played for the Gunners since he was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy for a disciplinary breach last December.

He had scored 92 goals in 163 games for the North London club since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 for £56m.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS