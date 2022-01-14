Sporting Life
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal forward misses Gabon fixture due to heart condition

By Sporting Life
21:00 · FRI January 14, 2022

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left out of Gabon’s team to play Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday due to a minor heart condition.

The Arsenal striker tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Cameroon last week but subsequently posted on social media to say he had made a full recovery.

However, Gabon announced that Aubameyang, along with team-mates Mario Lemina and Axel Meye, had all been left out due to “cardiac lesions”.

Arsenal were not immediately available for comment but are reportedly satisfied that Aubameyang’s condition is not serious.

The Gabonese Football Federation said in a statement: “According to the CAF medical commission, the players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Axel Meye and Mario Lemina, barely out of Covid, cannot take part in this match.

“An examination showed cardiac lesions, and CAF did not want to take any risks.”

