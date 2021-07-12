Watch Kalvin Phillips sprint to console Bukayo Saka before anyone else after his heartbreaking penalty miss at Euro 2020

The popular 'Yorkshire Pirlo' had covered more ground (86.6km) than any other Three Lions star during the seven matches - with Harry Kane coming second with 74.3km - and only Italy's Jorginho (86.6km) had run more in the whole tournament.

However, he still had plenty more energy in the tank at the end of a gruelling and heartbreaking final when sprinting almost as fast as Italy's celebrating players to console the 19-year-old Arsenal starlet after his attempt was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.