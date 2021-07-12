Watch Kalvin Phillips sprint to console Bukayo Saka before anyone else after his heartbreaking penalty miss at Euro 2020

Kalvin Phillips epitomised why he was one of England's greatest team players during Euro 2020 by the way he consoled Bukayo Saka after his penalty miss.
The popular 'Yorkshire Pirlo' had covered more ground (86.6km) than any other Three Lions star during the seven matches - with Harry Kane coming second with 74.3km - and only Italy's Jorginho (86.6km) had run more in the whole tournament.
However, he still had plenty more energy in the tank at the end of a gruelling and heartbreaking final when sprinting almost as fast as Italy's celebrating players to console the 19-year-old Arsenal starlet after his attempt was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Many questioned whether Saka should even have been taking such a crucial penalty, including ITV pundit Roy Keane, while manager Gareth Southgate insisted he should shoulder the blame.
The England boss said: "I chose the penalty takers based on what we've done in training and nobody is on their own. We've won together as a team and it's absolutely on all of us in terms of not being able to win the game tonight.
"But in terms of the penalties, that's my call and totally rests with me."