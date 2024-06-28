Sporting Life
phil foden

Phil Foden returns to England training in Germany after birth of his third child

By Sporting Life
17:25 · FRI June 28, 2024

Phil Foden returned to England training on Friday having temporarily left Germany for the birth of his third child.

The 24-year-old started all three games as Gareth Southgate’s side topped Group C and set up Sunday’s last-16 clash with Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen.

Foden played 89 minutes of Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Slovenia in Cologne, then returned to the UK for what the Football Association called “a pressing family matter”.

The Manchester City star returned to Germany overnight after his partner gave birth, and trained with the group on Friday.

England posted a video of Foden on X, formerly Twitter, heading out with Jarrod Bowen at their Blankenhain basecamp.

The social media post had the caption “Congratulations and welcome back, @PhilFoden!” along with baby and heart emojis.

