Manchester City travel to Sky Bet Championship strugglers Peterborough on Tuesday night and Tom Carnduff is backing a big-priced goalscorer.

Manchester City are fancied for FA Cup glory this season and they will be happy with a trip to face struggling Sky Bet Championship outfit Peterborough in the fifth round of the competition. Posh have made a managerial change recently - bringing back Grant McCann to replace Darren Ferguson - and their priority will be trying to find a way to close the eight-point gap between themselves and safety in England's second tier. Pep Guardiola's City are 1/14 to win the game in 90 minutes here and it's difficult to argue against that given Peterborough's showings so far.

One-sided contests like this make it difficult at times to find real value. The outright market being so heavily favoured one way has a knock-on effect throughout and everything is stacked in City's favour. You have to work all the way up to 8+ Manchester City to get evens or higher, while they are 1/2 to score 3+ goals. Given City's ruthless nature and Peterborough's struggles, it would be brave to oppose that too. Guardiola's men come into this contest on the back of scoring four goals in each of their two previous outings in the competition. They hit four against Swindon and then four against Fulham - both lower league opponents like Posh. With options on the table in the goalscorer market, I'm going to look at one of the big prices and go for an each-way play on the 28/1 for JOHN STONES TO SCORE FIRST. He did so in the win over Fulham. CLICK HERE to back John Stones to score first with Sky Bet This is a Peterborough defence who has conceded 66 goals from 61.8 xGA in the Championship so far. They're up against a City attack with quality throughout but set-pieces will also prove dangerous.

Only four teams have conceded more from set-pieces in England's second tier than Peterborough - only Liverpool have scored more from them in the Premier League than City. With the visitors expected to tally up the corner count, Stones will get opportunities to strike and he's shown in the past that he can capitalise. No City player can better his 4.0 aerial duels won per game average in the Premier League. That also stretches to the Champions League with his 2.3 per game average the highest of any player in the squad. Stones is also seeing 0.8 shots per outing in Europe's elite club competition; 0.6 in the Premier League. Stones has two goals on his tally this season with four in the league in 22 appearances in 2020/21. At the prices available, we're backing him to open the scoring here with good odds on offer if one comes anytime.

