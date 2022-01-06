Pep Guardiola will miss Manchester City’s FA Cup third-round tie at Swindon on Friday after testing positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club have announced.

The City manager returned a positive test on Tuesday, as did assistant manager Juanma Lillo, and the pair are now self-isolating. The club have also reported “a number of other positive cases within the City first-team bubble”. Rodolfo Borrell, another of Guardiola’s assistants, will take charge of the team at Swindon.

City have not identified any of the other positive cases but have given details of the number of people affected. A statement read: “This brings the number of those isolating for Covid-related reasons amongst the group to 21. Of that number, 14 are backroom staff with seven first-team players.” Burnley boss Sean Dyche will also miss his side’s FA Cup tie against Huddersfield on Saturday after testing positive for coronavirus. The Clarets, who play the Sky Bet Championship Terriers in the third round at Turf Moor in a lunchtime kick-off, said on Twitter that Dyche was in isolation. The Premier League club said: “Burnley Football Club can confirm manager Sean Dyche will miss this weekend’s FA Cup third-round tie at home to Huddersfield, after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Sean will now follow the mandatory self-isolation protocols.”

