Pep Guardiola says Harry Kane chase is ‘finished’ if Spurs will not negotiate

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Manchester City’s interest in Harry Kane but accepts Tottenham may not want to sell the England captain.

Kane is understood to want to leave Spurs and did not report back for pre-season training this week. Premier League champions City have been heavily linked with the striker throughout the summer, but Spurs are thought to be reluctant to sell a player they reportedly value at £160million. City – who this week signed Jack Grealish for a British record fee – have said they would never pay that figure for Kane and Guardiola admits a deal will be difficult to conclude.

