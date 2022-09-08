Buckingham Palace announced her death at the age of 96 on Thursday evening.

“I have been a great admirer of Queen Elizabeth II since the first time I saw her in person, in 1968, when she came to Brazil to witness our love for football and experienced the magic of a packed Maracana,” tweeted Pele.

“Her deeds have marked generations. This legacy will last forever.”

Former England striker Gary Lineker also paid tribute on social media.

Lineker tweeted: “Such a terribly sad day. Her Majesty The Queen has died.

“A truly remarkable woman who served her country with dignity, loyalty and grace. A comforting ever present in the lives of most of us. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty.”

Chelsea and England forward Raheem Sterling offered his condolences to the Royal Family.

He said on Instagram: “My deepest condolences to the Royal Family at this incredibly sad time.”

Former Liverpool and England striker Michael Owen thanked the Queen for her service.

He tweeted: “RIP to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Thank you Ma’am for your lifetime of service and dedication.”