In a new Amazon Prime documentary entitled ‘The Pogumentary’, to be released on Friday, Pogba discusses his future with his former agent Mino Raiola, who died following a long illness in April.

The 29-year-old France midfielder is expected to return to Juventus when his United contract expires at the end of this month.

In excerpts seen by the PA news agency, Pogba said: “My thought process is to show Manchester that they made a mistake in waiting to give me a contract.

“And to show other clubs that Manchester had made a mistake in not offering me a contract.”

As revealed in the documentary, United actually made two offers to extend Pogba’s stay, while Raiola said he had also been in talks with Barcelona and Paris St Germain.

Pogba is filmed in the documentary asking Raiola whether United had made a second offer in July 2021.

Raiola replied: “Yes. They absolutely want you to stay. For me, the offer doesn’t reflect that. I told them, ‘If you want him to stay, don’t make that offer’.

“I will make them understand that if they really want you to stay and they want to build a project around you, this time they have to act differently and put the money on the table.”

Pogba added: “They’re bluffing. How can you tell a player you absolutely want him and offer him nothing? Never seen that.”