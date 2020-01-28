Tuesday's Paper Talk: Football transfer news, rumours and gossip, including Kylian Mbappe and Alexis Sanchez

A look at the highlights from Tuesday's back pages...
DAILY MIRROR
- Manchester United have performed a stunning U-turn and decided to give Alexis Sanchez another chance to succeed at Old Trafford.
- Gareth Southgate has pencilled in Sheffield United pair Jack O'Connell and George Baldock for England caps.
THE SUN
- Kylian Mbappe is open to a move to Liverpool but the PSG superstar will set the Reds back £253m.
- Watford boss Nigel Pearson is making a shock move for Burnley's out-of-favour centre-back Ben Gibson.
- Manchester United and Tottenham are locked in talks with Islam Slimani as both clubs look to sign the Leicester forward.
- Manchester United are discussing a deal to bring former PSG transfer guru Antero Henrique in to oversee the club's transfer activity.
- FA Cup fourth round replays are set to stay until at least 2025.
- Stoke are making a £2million bid for Aberdeen's powerful English targetman Sam Cosgrove.
DAILY MAIL
- Manchester City's official supporters' club have hit back at Pep Guardiola by defending their loyalty after the manager's criticism following Sunday's win over Fulham.
- The Premier League warned clubs that arranging games during the winter break could damage the mental health of their players.
- Arsenal are expected to reject an approach from Barcelona for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this week.
- Leicester City striker Islam Slimani has asked to end his loan at Monaco after Manchester United made a shock enquiry for him.
- The introduction of safe standing in English football's top two divisions could move a step closer this week with a season-long study into the safety risks due to be published this week.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
- Chelsea are keeping a watchful eye on the situation of Tottenham target Krzysztof Piatek as they line up alternatives to Edinson Cavani.
- Premier League clubs face a three-day scramble for the best young European talent as leading sports lawyers warned English clubs may be incorrect in believing they can sign teenage wonderkids until the end of the year with Britain's exit from the European Union.
- Businessman Yasir Al-Rumayyan is expected to become the chairman of Newcastle United if the Saudi Arabian-backed consortium take control of the club.
THE GUARDIAN
- Manchester United could yet make an improved offer for Bruno Fernandes before Friday's deadline
THE INDEPENDENT
- Manchester Unitd are likely to make no new signings this transfer window with a £20m gap in their valuation of Fernandes.
THE TIMES
- The proposed £340million takeover of Newcastle United by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund could yet meet opposition from the Premier League over alleged state-sponsored TV piracy.
DAILY EXPRESS
- Liverpool are in talks over a Premier League victory parade and have already agreed a route with the city council due to road closures.
DAILY STAR
- Jurgen Klopp will not face any punishment even if Liverpool face "the kids" in the FA Cup.
- Manchester City are willing to pay £80m for Real Madrid transfer target Milan Skriniar.
- Steven Nzonzi is set to ignore interest from West Ham and Aston Villa to join Rennes on loan from Roma for the remainder of the season.
- Middlesbrough look set to beat Derby for the loan signing of Leicester centre-half Filip Benkovic.
- Arsenal could be set to enter talks with Atletico Madrid over the future of Thomas Lemar after he was left out of their latest matchday squad.
SCOTTISH SUN
- Stoke will have to start bidding at a minimum of £3m to land Dundee United's Lawrence Shankland before the end of the week.
DAILY RECORD
- Hearts defender Christophe Berra has been offered the chance to return to England with Salford City.
- Rangers hope to offload Brandon Barker and Jordan Jones this week to allow manager Steven Gerrard to make one new signing.
OTHER
- Burnely are set to cash in on Nakhi Wells after recalling him from a loan spell with QPR. They, along with Nottingham Forest are among a host of Championship clubs interested in the tsriker (Lancashire Telegraph).
- Real Madrid could block Dani Vegallos from leaving Arsenal to join Valencia. (Marca)
- West Ham are in talks with Slavia Prague over a £16.8m deal for Tomas Soucek.(Sky Sports)
- Manchester United, Arsenal and tottenham are all interested in signing Emre from Juventus (Metro).
- Arsenal's deal for Spanish defender Pablo Mari has collapsed and the defender has already returned to Brazil. (ESPN)
- Atletico Madrid are closing in on a deal to land Edison Cavani (ESPN)