Saturday's Paper Talk: Football transfer news, rumours and gossip as Olivier Giroud is linked with Barcelona

THE SUN
- Barcelona are seeking a replacement for Luis Suarez and the surprise name of Olivier Giroud has popped up in Spanish reports.
- Manchester United are set to make a last-ditch attempt to persuade Angel Gomes to sign a new treble-your-money contract.
- West Ham must fork out £18m for Nottingham Forest star Matty Cash.
DAILY MIRROR
- Manchester United fans are planning a mass walk-out at Old Trafford in protest against controversial owners the Glazers.
- Manchester United have reportedly entered discussions with PSG over the potential transfer of youngster Eric-Junior Dina Ebimbe.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
- Norwich are braced for increased Championship interest in striker Adam Idah.
DAILY MAIL
- Manchester United are beefing up their scouting operation ahead of the summer transfer window in a strong indication that a major overhaul of the playing staff is being planned at Old Trafford, with the club eager to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at least another transfer window to reshape his squad.
- West Brom are seeking to raise £70m in fresh investment before the end of the season.
DAILY RECORD
- Hearts have pulled off a signing coup by landing Northern Irish striker Liam Boyce from Burton Albion.
- Celtic have run the rule over Peterborough's Ivan Toney as a host of clubs circle around the in-demand striker.
THE SUN IN SCOTLAND
- Tommy Wright has slammed the lack of signings at St Johnstone.
- Alex Dyer has blasted Celtic skipper Scott Brown for his swipe at Kilmarnock ace Alan Power.