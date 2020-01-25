Saturday's Paper Talk: Football transfer news, rumours and gossip as Olivier Giroud is linked with Barcelona

Football gossip and transfer rumours from the back pages
Sporting Life · Journalist
Last Updated
09:31 · January 25, 2020 · 2 min read

Barcelona are seeking a replacement for Luis Suarez and the surprise name of Olivier Giroud has popped up in Spanish reports...

THE SUN

  • Barcelona are seeking a replacement for Luis Suarez and the surprise name of Olivier Giroud has popped up in Spanish reports.
  • Manchester United are set to make a last-ditch attempt to persuade Angel Gomes to sign a new treble-your-money contract.
  • West Ham must fork out £18m for Nottingham Forest star Matty Cash.

DAILY MIRROR

  • Manchester United fans are planning a mass walk-out at Old Trafford in protest against controversial owners the Glazers.
  • Manchester United have reportedly entered discussions with PSG over the potential transfer of youngster Eric-Junior Dina Ebimbe.
DAILY TELEGRAPH

  • Norwich are braced for increased Championship interest in striker Adam Idah.

DAILY MAIL

  • Manchester United are beefing up their scouting operation ahead of the summer transfer window in a strong indication that a major overhaul of the playing staff is being planned at Old Trafford, with the club eager to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at least another transfer window to reshape his squad.
  • West Brom are seeking to raise £70m in fresh investment before the end of the season.
DAILY RECORD

  • Hearts have pulled off a signing coup by landing Northern Irish striker Liam Boyce from Burton Albion.
  • Celtic have run the rule over Peterborough's Ivan Toney as a host of clubs circle around the in-demand striker.

THE SUN IN SCOTLAND

  • Tommy Wright has slammed the lack of signings at St Johnstone.
  • Alex Dyer has blasted Celtic skipper Scott Brown for his swipe at Kilmarnock ace Alan Power.

