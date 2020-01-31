Deadline Day Paper Talk: Latest football gossip and transfer rumours including King, Matic, Morrison and Wanyama

January Deadline Day is here and the national newspapers, as you'd expect, are full of final transfer rumours and gossip.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
- Manchester United have failed in a late attempt to sign Bournemouth forward Josh King.
- Nemanja Matic has rejected offers to leave Manchester United and is willing to extend his contract at Old Trafford should the club decide to open talks.
- Chelsea will make another attempt to sign Napoli and Belgium forward Dries Mertens.
- Leicester are demanding a response from the Professional Game Match Officials Ltd over the handball controversy in their Carabao Cup defeat to Aston Villa.
THE SUN
- Bruno Fernandes' move from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United could pave the way for Paul Pogba's exit from Old Trafford in the summer.
- Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate is ready to give Sheffield United's Ravel Morrison a chance to kick start his career, with the club ready to offer the former Manchester United youngster a short-term loan.
- Oldham could be kicked out of Boundary Park as the cash-strapped club nears administration over a £500,000 bill.
DAILY MAIL
- West Brom will this week urge FIFA to act against Barcelona as the Sky Bet Championship club have still not received compensation for youngster Louie Barry.
- Tottenham are ready to spark a scramble for Victor Wanyama as they look to let him go before Friday's deadline.
- Brentford are ready to turn their attention back to Charlton's Lyle Taylor before the transfer window closes on Friday.
THE TIMES
- Sporting Lisbon could earn the first instalment of the add-ons from the Bruno Fernandes deal before the end of next month.
- Former West Brom and Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon is a target for Manchester United.
- Italian giants AC Milan and Inter Milan are interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff. The England Under-20 international's contract with the Magpies runs out in the summer.
THE GUARDIAN
- More than 150 football-related racist incidents were reported to police last season, Home Office figures show, a rise of more than 50 per cent on the year before and more than double the number from three seasons ago.
DAILY STAR
- Manchester United are working to try and sign Leicester's on-loan forward Islam Slimani before the transfer deadline.
- Southampton are not willing to allow Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to leave amid interest from Tottenham.
- Chelsea are preparing for defeat in their pursuit of a new striker this transfer window after blocking Olivier Giroud's departure.
DAILY MIRROR
- West Ham want a striker, a right-back and a midfielder on what is set to be a busy Deadline Day at the London Stadium.
- Former Watford striker Odion Ighalo is being offered to Manchester United for a last-minute loan move.
DAILY RECORD
- Rangers have made an approach for Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi, as they look for cover for the injured Jermain Defoe.
- Hearts are working on a double deal to sign Barnsley's Mamadou Thiam and Schalke's Marcel Langer.
- Ex-Manchester United striker James Wilson will quit Aberdeen on Friday to sign for Salford City.
OTHER
- Liverpool are one of three clubs reportedly interested in signing Kai Havertz claims BILD head of football, Christian Falk. (Liverpool Echo)
- Everton were interested in the Hellas Verona starlet according to Gianluca Di Marzio. (Liverpool Echo)
- Everton have opened talks with Mason Holgate over a new contract. (Liverpool Echo)
- Olivier Giroud fears time is running out to complete a move away from Chelsea as they struggle to secure a replacement. (Evening Standard)
- Bristol City are exploring the possibility of striking a late loan deal for Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu. (Evening Standard)
- Sunderland are now looking to land Bobby Duncan, cousin of Steven Gerrard, on an initial loan deal from Italian club Fiorentina. (Sunderland Echo)
- Huddersfield Town are not interested in signing Hibernian wingman Martin Boyle, despite reports to the contrary. (Huddersfield Examiner)
