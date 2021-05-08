Sheffield United 0-2 Crystal Palace: Palace beat Blades to rubber-stamp survival

Christian Benteke’s early goal and Eberechi Eze’s late clincher ensured Roy Hodgson’s side won 2-0 in the rain on Saturday to end a three-match losing run.

The Eagles were all but safe before arriving in Sheffield but this victory made absolutely sure.

The scoreline might have been more comfortable for the visitors had it not been for a combination of wayward finishing and good goalkeeping by Aaron Ramsdale, particularly in the first half.

Palace scored after only 67 seconds. Eze’s driving run down the centre of the pitch from just inside the Blades’ half saw him skip between three defenders before rolling the ball to Benteke, who was unmarked down the left side of the penalty area.

His shot was tame and would have been a simple enough save for Ramsdale but a deflection off the studs of George Baldock left him stranded and with no chance as the shot looped over his despairing dive.