Oxford boss Karl Robinson says police called after alleged headbutt

Oxford manager Karl Robinson alleged his goalkeeper Jack Stevens was headbutted during a half-time bust-up against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. A hot-tempered Good Friday afternoon on Wearside, when the Black Cats won 3-1 to stay third in the hunt for a top-two place in Sky Bet League One, had incidents in the tunnel at the end of both halves. Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson also hinted there were things he was not happy with concerning the visitors’ camp, while Robinson suggested the police will be involved. The exact nature of the events is unclear.

The Oxford manager said: “We have asked the police to come. Their players have seen it, our players have seen it. “My player certainly felt it. But for some unknown reason there is no footage. Ironic here, isn’t it. “My goalkeeper, he was headbutted at half-time, there was a massive brawl in there. I think there was just handbags. I walked in at half-time, quite calm. I was calm for large parts of the game.”

Johnson suggested there was more trouble at the end of the game, and it remains to be seen what referee Trevor Kettle includes in his report. The Sunderland boss said: “Genuinely, I didn’t see what happened at half-time. I was in the toilet, waiting for the boys in the dressing room wondering where everybody was. “It was probably a good thing because I would have been like Scrappy Doo in there. Look, it happens all the time, especially in a condensed area. It was handbags a lot of it. “It happened at the end as well, which is not ideal, and I think that one was provoked, to be honest with you. “As a football club, I want us to act with class, but I also want us to look after each other when there’s moments.” He added: “He’s (Robinson) got to be careful. I’ll tell you that. When it comes to the narrative of any argument, there are always two sides to any story. Let me tell you, there was a lot of Oxford staff that didn’t come out of it smelling of roses, let’s just say that.”

