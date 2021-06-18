Next Tottenham manager odds: Nuno Espirito Santo now odds-on

After a series of breakdown in talks with various different managers, Spurs look to have their sights set on Nuno Espirito Santo to replace Jose Mourinho.

Nuno spent four seasons in charge at Molineux, earning promotion from the Championship and guiding the club to the quarter-finals of the Europa League after the first of back-to-back seventh-placed finishes in the Premier League. The Portuguese manager has been linked with the vacant positions at both Everton and Crystal Palace already during the off-season, but he now looks to be at the top of Daniel Levy's shortlist, with Sky Bet cutting him into the new 8/13 favourtie to be next Tottenham boss.

Next permanent Tottenham manager odds (via Sky Bet) Nuno Espirito Santo - 8/13

Steven Gerrard - 11/2

Graham Potter - 6/1

Roberto Martinez - 9/1 Odds correct at 0820 BST 18/06/21

It is another twist in an eventful search for Mourinho’s replacement. Spurs, who finished last season with 29-year-old Ryan Mason in temporary charge, were in advanced talks with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte last week before pulling the plug after realising he did not fit their profile. They have also courted former boss Mauricio Pochettino, but were unable to get him out of his current club Paris St Germain, as well as reportedly approaching ex-Roma boss Paulo Fonseca and more recently Genaro Gattuso.