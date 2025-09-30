Nuno Espirito Santo and West Ham: How will it play out?

Considering the run of terrible decisions that have been made at boardroom level over the last few years it is a huge stroke of luck for West Ham and their beleaguered supporters that Nuno Espirito Santo should fall into their lap.

Most analysis of his appointment has focused on West Ham returning to the reactive football of the David Moyes era and how Nuno’s arrival marks the abandonment of David Sullivan’s attempts to placate the fans with a more progressive style of football. But in all honesty that probably gives too much credit to the man in charge. West Ham are too rudderless to be engaging in thoughtful plans or tactical discussions at boardroom level. Graham Potter was never the manager they wanted him to be and nor was Julen Lopetegui. If the ambition was to replace Moyes with someone more entertaining then it would have been a good idea to consult on how Potter and Lopetegui were received at previous clubs and inspect the most rudimentary statistics.

Both managers had a goals-per-game average below Moyes, despite taking charge of Chelsea and Real Madrid between them. Sullivan confused hogging possession with attractive attacking football, a conflation that became outdated a full 15 years ago. So let’s not pretend Nuno is a shrewd tactical appointment that forms any part of a wider plan. Nuno will reinstate some of those Moyseian principles, but Sullivan might not like it, and in light of the clash of personalities that precipitated Nuno’s downfall at the City Ground there is no guarantee this is a relationship that will work. In fact, looking at West Ham’s appalling transfer record over the last few years, the likelihood of success is low. But Nuno is about as good an appointment as West Ham could possibly have made. His Premier League win ratio stands at 39.8%, which is above every single Hammers manager in their Premier League history, including Moyes (36.8%). Nuno has achieved this with relatively regressive football built on a low block and quick counter-attacks. Last season Forest averaged 41.2% possession, the third-lowest share in the division, while only Crystal Palace attempted fewer ‘build-up’ attacks than their 50. Potter to Nuno is a decisive, breakneck turn in playing style.

Theoretically that should improve the West Ham defence, which has been hopelessly open in a back three that spends too much time looking to advance the ball out from the back. Long goal kicks, a deeper defensive line, and the cautious packing of bodies around the defenders can help cover for the absence of pace in the West Ham defensive line. Niclas Füllkrug feels like a very Nuno striker, being in the mould of Raúl Jiménez and Chris Wood, but it’s unclear whether Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville are quite fast enough to transition forward like Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi. In midfield, too, West Ham lack options. Mateus Fernandes and Lucas Paquetá makes for a good foundation, but neither really has the engine to be in a combative Nuno side, and there is nobody with the ball-carrying abilities of Morgan Gibbs-White. Nuno will need a couple of transfer windows to get the right pieces in place. But even then, it’s difficult to imagine how this relationship can truly satisfy a fan base that still wants entertaining football or a chairman who doesn’t understand how to give it to them.