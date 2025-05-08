Notts County vs Wimbledon tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

BuildABet @ 18/1 Notts County to win

Considering how the League Two promotion and play-off races finished, it isn’t too surprising to see neither Notts County or Wimbledon come into this game in good form and that both sets of fans are unhappy. After 39 games, the pair were tied on 65 points with identical records (W18 D11 L10). Both clubs were six points off Walsall, who at the time were first, and only a point behind eventual champions Doncaster. Fast forward five weeks and Wimbledon finished on 73 points, a point ahead of Notts County with both clubs dropping points in four of the last six league matches. The Dons ended up six behind Walsall and finished 11 behind Doncaster. The point is, neither seized the initiative at the crucial stage of the season when the top three spots were there for the taking. Failure to seize the initiative in the play-offs will be fatal.

Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson

This tie boils down to the battle between Notts County’s star-quality and Wimbledon's regimented style. No side in League Two has kept more sheets this season than Wimbledon (21) but the Magpies scored the sixth most in the division (68). As far as calling the winner, I’d have to agree with Sky Bet’s prices (5/6 each team). This is a coin toss.

What are the best bets? The first leg takes place at Meadow Lane and this has had a massive impact on the betting angles. On their own patch, Notts County top League Two’s shots per game charts (15.2). The Dons only shipped an average of 9.3 shots and 3.5 shots from outside the box per game this season but on the road, those averages jump up to 11.17 and 3.96 per game. Their deep-lying, direct approach will invite pressure on Saturday evening and with the onus on the hosts to take the game to them, it will likely see Notts County get a lot of territory deep into the Dons half.

This leads us to the first angle, DAVID MCGOLDRICK TO SCORE FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX. The veteran is simply too good for the level and his goal catalogue shows. Seven of McGoldrick's 17 league goals have come from range this term as have 52 of his 124 shots.

Notts County are level thanks to an OUTRAGEOUS goal from David McGoldrick 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/0CjY6Mup35 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 17, 2025

With a goals per 90 average of 0.60, I think backing him TO SCORE FIRST is also worth a go. Only team mate Alassana Jatta (19) and Michael Cheek (25) have scored more times then Didzy this term and the clash in styles should see a low margin affair.

Match facts Notts County have won just one of their six previous games against AFC Wimbledon (L5), all coming in the Football League, though did win this exact fixture 1-0 in October.

AFC Wimbledon have won five of their six Football League games against Notts County since first facing them in September 2015, averaging two goals per game against them.

Notts County finished the season by losing each of their final three home league games, as many defeats as across their prior 17 outings at Meadow Lane across all competitions (W10 D4).

This will be just the second time that AFC Wimbledon have been involved in the Football League play-offs; their prior campaign came in 2015-16 in League Two where they beat Accrington Stanley 3-2 after extra time in the semi-finals before then beating Plymouth Argyle 2-0 at Wembley in the final.

Notts County have featured in the EFL play-offs five times before this season, earning back-to-back promotions in 1989-90 (third tier) and 1990-91 (second tier). This will be their first time in the Football League play-offs since being eliminated 5-2 against Coventry City in the semi-finals in 2017-18 in League Two.

During the 2024-25 season in League Two, no side conceded fewer goals than AFC Wimbledon (35), 10 fewer than any other side. It was also the fewest goals conceded by a side in the fourth tier since Leyton Orient in 2022-23 (34).

Notts County led League Two in build up attacks (99), build up goals (5 – jointly with MK Dons), 10+ open play passing sequences (583) and passes per sequence (3.82).

No side kept more clean sheets in League Two this season than AFC Wimbledon (21), while only Doncaster Rovers conceded fewer expected goals (41.5) and faced fewer shots (414) than the Dons (42.7 expected goals against and 429 shots faced).