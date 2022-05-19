Either Notts County or Grimsby will be consigned to another season in non-league football on Monday night. Michael Beardmore has two best bets for the National League play-off.

There were few sides in better form over the National League run-in than Notts County and Grimsby – and the two teams meet at Meadow Lane on Monday night in the first “play-off eliminator”. If you’re not familiar with the format, six teams – from second place to seventh – make up the play-offs in the National League, as opposed to the traditional four in the Football League. The sides in second and third receive a first-round bye, leaving the teams in fourth to seventh – including fifth-placed County and sixth-placed Grimsby - to fight it out to reduce six to four. The Magpies won nine of their final 12 games to seal their post-season spot while Grimsby put a disastrous mid-season spell – when they lost nine of 12 – behind them, winning 12 of 20 since.

Both sides, of course, are traditionally and historically Football League sides and each will be desperate to return to the ‘92’ – Grimsby bidding to bounce back immediately, while this is County’s third successive season in non-league. It’s tough to back against County here – their home record has been so strong, W15 D5 L2, but it’s worth pointing out that Grimsby inflicted one of those two defeats, a 2-1 win in February. Of the two sides, County have the greater firepower, netting 81 league goals to Grimsby’s 68 this season, and I think that quality will ultimately tell but that the visitors will put up a fight. Only Halifax (13) have conceded fewer first-half goals than Grimsby’s 18 in 44 games while only top two Stockport and Wrexham have scored more second-half goals than County’s 49. That to me sets up DRAW HT/NOTTS COUNTY FT at a nicely-priced 4/1 generally in the half-time/full-time markets. CLICK HERE to back Draw HT/Notts County FT with Sky Bet

I also have to get involved on the corner markets in this one – with both sides averaging close to six corners per game this season. That makes the overs markets short in general but the 3/1 Sky Bet offer on 2+ CORNERS EACH TEAM EACH HALF is definitely worth a play. CLICK HERE to back 2+ corners each team each half with Sky Bet County average 3.09 first-half corners, Grimsby 2.82, while in the second half the figures are 3.27 for the Mariners and 3.00 for the Magpies. The hosts’ home games can be open affairs due to their attacking tendencies – their matches average three goals per game – and this corner bet would have landed in four of their past seven at Meadow Lane, making 3/1 a value selection.

