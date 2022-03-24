Promotion-hunting pair Notts County and Chesterfield meet in an East Midlands derby in front of the TV cameras on Saturday. Michael Beardmore has a preview and two best bets.

Football betting tips: National League 1pt Draw at 5/2 (Bet365, Unibet) 0.5pt e.w Jeff King to score first at 28/1 (1/3 odds for 1-99 places) (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Aside from the Sky Bet Championship’s annual race to join the Premier League millions, there can be few, if any, more pressurised promotion battles than the National League’s yearly tussle. As it stands, almost a dozen sides – the majority, but not all, former Football League clubs – are scrapping for position to win just two promotion spots into the ever-lauded ‘92’. Two of the bigger clubs meet at Meadow Lane on Saturday, second-placed visitors Chesterfield all but assured of a play-off place and trying to chase down leaders Stockport. Sixth-placed hosts Notts County, meanwhile, are looking to stave off the chasing play-off pack.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

The Magpies’ need for points is arguably more pressing but Chesterfield are the National League’s draw specialists this season, with 12 such instances, a division-high. With both sides in similar up-and-down form – County 12 points from their last 24, Chesterfield 11 – and only separated by six points in the table (County have a game in hand), the DRAW looks large at 5/2 with Bet365 and Unibet. CLICK HERE to back the Draw with Sky Bet Both sides have positions to protect – Chesterfield’s second spot gives them a bye in the first play-off round – and I expect this to be a cagey East Midlands derby.

That’s not to say there might not be a couple of goals – after all these sides are the division’s third joint top scorers although Chesterfield have been rocked by a season-ending injury to leading marksman Kabongo Tshimanga. The Spireites have been sharing the goals out much more as a result of his absence, while that is something County have done all season so there is potential for a big-priced scorer here. The man I’m siding with on that front is Chesterfield utility man Jeff King, who has shown he can pop up with goals whether playing in midfield or at wing-back. He netted seven goals in 35 games for Halifax last season and has hit three in his past 11 appearances for Chesterfield making 28/1 on KING TO SCORE FIRST a very inviting price at each-way terms. CLICK HERE to back King to score first with Sky Bet

Notts County v Chesterfield score prediction and best bets Draw at 5/2 (Bet365, Unibet)

Jeff King to score first at 28/1 (1/3 odds for 1-99 places) (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Notts County 1-1 Chesterfield (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct 1220 GMT (24/03/22)

ALSO READ: Saturday Seven acca advice, tips and Nap