Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Harry Toffolo

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Tom Carnduff
13:35 · WED December 13, 2023

Football betting tips: Premier League

2pts Harry Toffolo 2+ tackles at 10/11 (Sky Bet)

1pt Harry Toffolo to be shown a card at 21/4 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Friday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 15/4 | Draw 3/1 | Away 4/6

World Championship Darts Preview

How many nine darters will we see?
  • CLICK HERE to watch our full World Championship Darts Preview with Abigail Davies, Paul Nicholson and Chris Hammer.

This is the third consecutive preview I've done for Tottenham in the Premier League. Against Manchester City, I backed Destiny Udogie to score first at 66/1. Have a guess what happened the week after.

But it's ok as I'm TOTALLY FINE ABOUT IT, and turning full attention to the trip to Nottingham Forest on Friday night. A convincing victory over Newcastle a much needed result for Ange Postecoglou as they look to bounce back into the top four.

Forest were a strong side at home last season but they've failed to carry that over into the current campaign. Just two of their seven outings in front of their own supporters has ended in victory.

Even then, I'm not entirely sure if 4/6 is value on away win given the injury issues that they still possess.

What are the best bets?

The reason for the Udogie/Pedro Porro backing in recent weeks is that Tottenham's full-backs are basically wingers in possession.

When attacking, they're so advanced that they are seeing opportunities. It, of course, leaves them vulnerable to counter attacks but Postecoglou remains committed to this style of football.

Tottenham - Flank Attack Map & Average Positions

It's brilliant to watch for a neutral. The defensive line parked on halfway with nine men against Chelsea was one of my highlights of the season. This team is encouraged to commit to this brave brand.

They do hold a slight preference to attacking down their right side though, and it could be a busy evening for HARRY TOFFOLO at left-back for the hosts. A price of 10/11 on 2+ TACKLES is worth backing.

Toffolo has achieved this in four of his eight Premier League starts this season, with home games against Aston Villa and Brighton included in this tally.

Pedro Porro will likely join Brennan Johnson down Spurs' right, with Dejan Kulusevski in a central role again, while we could see Pape Matar Sarr drifting across to try and overload that side of the pitch.

Pape Matar Sarr and Pedro Porro's heat maps against Newcastle

Prices above 5/1 are available on TOFFOLO TO BE SHOWN A CARD, while 4/1 is also good enough in case one of those attempts in mistimed.

He was carded in the home loss to Brighton, with two shown despite the majority of his appearances coming from the bench last season.

BuildABet @ 7/1

  • Harry Toffolo 2+ tackles
  • Pedro Porro 2+ total shots
  • Tottenham 2+ offsides

Click here to back with Sky Bet

Toffolo's potential for tackles has already been discussed, and Porro's presence down the right side has led to shots in recent weeks.

He's posted at least three shots in three of his last four outings.

Spurs' attacking methods have led to offsides this season, with an average of 1.8 in their away league contests.

Team news

James Maddison in action for Tottenham
Tottenham remain without James Maddison

Nottingham Forest are relatively healthy for Friday's game, with Serge Aurier and Taiwo Awoniyi their only injury concerns.

You could largely copy and paste Tottenham's injury issues every week. They remain without a number of players prior to Christmas.

Rodrigo Bentancur, Eric Dier, James Maddison, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon and Mickey van de Ven are all sidelined.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest XI: Turner; Williams, Boly, Niakhate, Murillo, Toffolo; Mangala, Kouyate, Yates; Elanga, Gibbs-White.

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son; Richarlison.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest have lost their last two Premier League home games, as many as they had in their previous 20 at the City Ground (W9 D9). They last lost three in a row in August/September last season, which included defeat to Tottenham.
  • Tottenham have scored in each of their last 28 Premier League games, their longest scoring streak in league football since a run of 32 between February and November 1962.
  • Tottenham have scored first in a league-high 13 different Premier League games this season, though have failed to win on six occasions (W7 D2 L4). They’ve opened the scoring in each of their last 10 Premier League games, their longest ever such run.
  • Only Brighton (67) have made more changes to their starting XI in the Premier League this season than Nottingham Forest (44), while only Newcastle (30) have used more different players than Forest (28).
  • With his brace against Newcastle last time out, Richarlison doubled his Premier League goal tally for Tottenham (2 in 39 appearances previously). He’s not scored in consecutive league matches since May 2022, and his final two games for Everton.
  • Son Heung-min has been involved in 14 goals in his last 13 Premier League games, scoring 10 and assisting four. Only Erling Haaland (8) has scored more away goals than the Tottenham captain so far this season (7).

Odds correct at 1325 GMT (13/12/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS