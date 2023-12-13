Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

World Championship Darts Preview

How many nine darters will we see?

This is the third consecutive preview I've done for Tottenham in the Premier League. Against Manchester City, I backed Destiny Udogie to score first at 66/1. Have a guess what happened the week after.

But it's ok as I'm TOTALLY FINE ABOUT IT, and turning full attention to the trip to Nottingham Forest on Friday night. A convincing victory over Newcastle a much needed result for Ange Postecoglou as they look to bounce back into the top four.

Forest were a strong side at home last season but they've failed to carry that over into the current campaign. Just two of their seven outings in front of their own supporters has ended in victory.

Even then, I'm not entirely sure if 4/6 is value on away win given the injury issues that they still possess.

What are the best bets?

The reason for the Udogie/Pedro Porro backing in recent weeks is that Tottenham's full-backs are basically wingers in possession.

When attacking, they're so advanced that they are seeing opportunities. It, of course, leaves them vulnerable to counter attacks but Postecoglou remains committed to this style of football.