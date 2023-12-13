Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Harry Toffolo 2+ tackles at 10/11 (Sky Bet)
1pt Harry Toffolo to be shown a card at 21/4 (General)
This is the third consecutive preview I've done for Tottenham in the Premier League. Against Manchester City, I backed Destiny Udogie to score first at 66/1. Have a guess what happened the week after.
But it's ok as I'm TOTALLY FINE ABOUT IT, and turning full attention to the trip to Nottingham Forest on Friday night. A convincing victory over Newcastle a much needed result for Ange Postecoglou as they look to bounce back into the top four.
Forest were a strong side at home last season but they've failed to carry that over into the current campaign. Just two of their seven outings in front of their own supporters has ended in victory.
Even then, I'm not entirely sure if 4/6 is value on away win given the injury issues that they still possess.
The reason for the Udogie/Pedro Porro backing in recent weeks is that Tottenham's full-backs are basically wingers in possession.
When attacking, they're so advanced that they are seeing opportunities. It, of course, leaves them vulnerable to counter attacks but Postecoglou remains committed to this style of football.
It's brilliant to watch for a neutral. The defensive line parked on halfway with nine men against Chelsea was one of my highlights of the season. This team is encouraged to commit to this brave brand.
They do hold a slight preference to attacking down their right side though, and it could be a busy evening for HARRY TOFFOLO at left-back for the hosts. A price of 10/11 on 2+ TACKLES is worth backing.
Toffolo has achieved this in four of his eight Premier League starts this season, with home games against Aston Villa and Brighton included in this tally.
Pedro Porro will likely join Brennan Johnson down Spurs' right, with Dejan Kulusevski in a central role again, while we could see Pape Matar Sarr drifting across to try and overload that side of the pitch.
Prices above 5/1 are available on TOFFOLO TO BE SHOWN A CARD, while 4/1 is also good enough in case one of those attempts in mistimed.
He was carded in the home loss to Brighton, with two shown despite the majority of his appearances coming from the bench last season.
Toffolo's potential for tackles has already been discussed, and Porro's presence down the right side has led to shots in recent weeks.
He's posted at least three shots in three of his last four outings.
Spurs' attacking methods have led to offsides this season, with an average of 1.8 in their away league contests.
Nottingham Forest are relatively healthy for Friday's game, with Serge Aurier and Taiwo Awoniyi their only injury concerns.
You could largely copy and paste Tottenham's injury issues every week. They remain without a number of players prior to Christmas.
Rodrigo Bentancur, Eric Dier, James Maddison, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon and Mickey van de Ven are all sidelined.
Nottingham Forest XI: Turner; Williams, Boly, Niakhate, Murillo, Toffolo; Mangala, Kouyate, Yates; Elanga, Gibbs-White.
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son; Richarlison.
Odds correct at 1325 GMT (13/12/23)
