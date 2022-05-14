Football betting tips: Premier League 1.5pts Sheffield United to have 12 or more shots at Evens (PaddyPower, Betfair Sportsbook) 1.5pts Half with Most Goals - Second Half at 11/10 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It's difficult to shake the feeling that Nottingham Forest might be a tad disappointed with coming away from Bramall Lane with just a 2-1 victory after completely dominating the first leg against Sheffield United. Sander Berge's late goal makes the return leg a lot more interesting, but the Blades need to be much sharper than they were at home (xG: SHU 0.79 - 3.03 FOR).

Forest are favourites at the City Ground, and understandably so, but match odds rarely offer much value in the second leg of a tie given the game state volatility involved. That applies again here. Instead, the first bet that makes appeal is SHEFFIELD UNITED TO HAVE 12 OR MORE SHOTS at even money with PaddyPower and Betfair. One of the few things we do know heading into the match-up is United simply have to attack to cut the deficit they face. Granted, Paul Heckingbottom's side have to do so smarter than in the opening leg, taking speculative efforts in recording just 0.79 xG on 15 shots.

However,12 still looks a low line considering the state of the tie. The Blades nearly breached that mark in the second half alone, registering 11 shots when chasing a much-needed goal after the break. With Nottingham Forest obviously happy to soak up pressure and hit their opponents to the counter-attack, which worked to great effect last time out, Sheffield United could easily hit the 12 attempts required.

The second selection is one that is often on my radar in the second leg of knockout ties — SECOND HALF to be the HALF WITH MOST GOALS. CLICK HERE to back Half with Most Goals - Second Half with Sky Bet As mentioned, the volatility of this type of fixture is interesting, and should be taken advantage of in this one. One goal changes the needs and wants of each participant in an instant after all. Sheffield United will be wary of Nottingham Forest's ability to score on the counter, perhaps happy to stay in the game for as long as possible and not rush the desperation. With that said, the gloves will most certainly be off at a certain point. Let's hope goals after the break precede the knockout.

