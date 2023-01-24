Nottingham Forest welcome Manchester United in a first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. George Gamble picks out a best bet.

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup 1.5pts Manchester United most booking points at 5/4 (SkyBet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Manchester United suffered their first defeat in 11 competitive outings when they lost 3-2 to Arsenal last time out, but they’ll expect to bounce back when they face off against Premier League strugglers Nottingham Forest. With how their league season is going so far, few would have believed that the City Ground would be hosting a semi-final. But here we are, and Nottingham Forest will be hoping they can capitalise on the fact that Manchester United recently had their bubble burst after Arsenal ended the Red Devils ten match unbeaten run.

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Nottingham Forest 4/1 | Draw 14/5 | Manchester United 4/6

To their credit, Steve Cooper’s men have suffered just two competitive defeats since football resumed after the World Cup, one of which came away to opponents Manchester United in the league by way of a 3-0 scoreline, but on home turf, they’ll be looking to cause an upset. However, the hosts are dealing with a number of key absentees, including the likes of Dean Henderson, Omar Richards, Cheikhou Kouyaté and striker Taiwo Awoniyi. The visitors, on the other hand, welcome back midfield general Casemiro after he served his one match ban against Arsenal, and it’s no shock that United suffered a defeat when he was unavailable. His ability to sniff out opposition attacks and organise the midfield was a big miss and his return could prove vital.

First-leg affairs are often difficult to predict given the chances of both sides treading carefully in the early stages. But this one looks as though it could easily turn into a bit of a scrap and Nottingham Forest will be desperate to achieve a positive result in front of their own fans. Manchester United top the charts when it comes to yellow cards and on the road, they have seen two or more in nine of their 11 league games. They have a tendency to commit rash and cynical challenges and they have seen more cards than their opponents in all of their last three matches against Premier League opposition. CLICK HERE to back Manchester United most booking points with Sky Bet Every Premier League opponent that has visited this venue has had a name taken by the referee, and with a loud crowd roaring on the hosts, the 5/4 available on MANCHESTER UNITED MOST BOOKING POINTS makes appeal.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Manchester United most booking points at 5/4 (SkyBet) Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1300 GMT (24/01/23)