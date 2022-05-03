It's hard not to feel a little sorry for Huddersfield Town.

Beaten in the richest game in football through an unfortunate own goal and denied two possible penalties, for them it really was a day to forget at Wembley. But for Nottingham Forest, while they may have only edged the Sky Bet Championship play-off final itself, promotion to the Premier League was just reward for a Steve Cooper transformation. On a high-stakes weekend of high-profile finals, the contrast between the victors in Paris on Saturday and in London on Sunday could hardly have been more stark where the data is concerned. While Real Madrid somehow ended up lifting the trophy despite 'losing' every Champions League knockout tie they were involved in this season according to expected goals (xG), Forest have without doubt earned their place in the big time.

September 21: Steve Cooper appointed with Nottingham Forest bottom of the Championship.



May 29: Forest return to the Premier League for the first time since 1999.



What an impact. pic.twitter.com/iN9WYLSrYU — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) May 29, 2022

“I’m so glad everybody at the club gets to do their job in the Premier League,” said Cooper. “There’s no doubt we deserve to be promoted, the football we played, the games we’ve won, the attitude we’ve given. Every time we’ve had an average game we’ve recovered." He's not wrong. Forest's return to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years seemed utterly fanciful when Cooper walked through the door in September with the club bottom of the table. The Welshman arrived after the sacking of Chris Hughton following a poor start to the season but the problems ran far deeper than a team being slow out of the blocks. Ignoring the growing pressure of a club of Forest's size being without top-flight football for more than two decades and focusing purely on the football, Cooper was inheriting a team that simply weren't very good. Under Hughton at the start of 21/22, Forest averaged 0.71 expected goals for (xGF) per game. Since Infogol started collecting data, only Ipswich (0.74) and Bolton (0.75) have come close to that across a whole Championship season - both those sides were relegated by some distance in 2019. Cooper transformed that poor attacking process to an average of 1.68 xGF over the regular season, while also making the most of what his predecessor had left behind - maintaining what was an already sufficient 1.19 expected goals against (xGA) average.

Just how much has Steve Cooper transformed Nottingham Forest?



The more blue the better, so A LOT! pic.twitter.com/7nAOnO23g7 — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) May 29, 2022

It was enough to take Forest within a whisker of automatic promotion, only for Bournemouth to deny them in the penultimate game of the season - a match Forest edged according to expected goals (xG: BOU 0.47 - 1.34 FOR) but narrowly lost to send the Cherries up instead. "They’ve fought back, and in a really attractive way," said Cooper. "The first objective was to get out of the relegation zone. And there were times I was thinking we’re not making much progress here, and maybe we won’t get into the top 10. “Then as soon as you get into the top 10, you think ‘right, top 10 now’, then you start hoping for top six. It was April that really put us in there for the play-offs. "We just never gave up." Given the roll they're on, they'll now take some stopping.