Nottingham Forest: Nuno Espirito Santo appointed head coach

Nottingham Forest have appointed Nuno Espirito Santo as their new head coach.
The former Tottenham and Wolves boss has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at the City Ground following Tuesday’s sacking of Steve Cooper.
Nuno, who will take charge of Saturday’s clash with Bournemouth, returns to English football following a two-year absence when he left Spurs after an ill-fated four-month stay.
The Portuguese, 49, has been out of work since leaving Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad in November and takes over at Forest with the club five points above the relegation zone.
He replaces Cooper, who lost his job after a run of one win in 13 Premier League matches.
