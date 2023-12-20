Sporting Life
New Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo

Nottingham Forest: Nuno Espirito Santo appointed head coach

By Sporting Life
10:09 · WED December 20, 2023

Nottingham Forest have appointed Nuno Espirito Santo as their new head coach.

The former Tottenham and Wolves boss has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at the City Ground following Tuesday’s sacking of Steve Cooper.

Nuno, who will take charge of Saturday’s clash with Bournemouth, returns to English football following a two-year absence when he left Spurs after an ill-fated four-month stay.

The Portuguese, 49, has been out of work since leaving Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad in November and takes over at Forest with the club five points above the relegation zone.

He replaces Cooper, who lost his job after a run of one win in 13 Premier League matches.

