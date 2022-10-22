Forest were on a 10-game winless run and priced at 8/1 pre-match with Sky Bet, but this was their best display since their return to the top flight.

Summer signing Taiwo Awoniyi, who was on the books at Anfield for six years without ever playing for them, scored in the second half to claim a big win for Steve Cooper's side and lift them off the bottom of the table.

Forest beat Liverpool at the City Ground in their first ever Premier League match 30 years ago and this victory will be just as memorable as it is their first three points since August and will provide hope that they can make a fist of their return to the big time after picking up just three points from their last 27 available.

This was a thoroughly deserved success born out of aggression, energy and desire that at times Klopp’s men could not handle.

The Reds looked to have turned a corner after wins over Manchester City and West Ham in the past week, but after a Wednesday night to Saturday lunchtime turnaround that Klopp hates so much, this was a setback in their attempts to claw themselves back up the table.