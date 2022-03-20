Sporting Life
Digo Jota's goal was the difference
Digo Jota's goal was the difference

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool: Diogo Jota goal sets up Man City semi-final

By Sporting Life
20:18 · SUN March 20, 2022

Diogo Jota's 78th-minute goal edged Liverpool past Sky Bet Championship side Nottingham Forest to set up an FA Cup semi-final meeting with Manchester City.

The City Ground has been a graveyard for Premier League sides this season, with Arsenal and Leicester both exiting at the hands of former Liverpool academy coach Steve Cooper’s entertaining and exciting side.

And, while lesser top-flight teams may have cracked in the red-hot atmosphere, Jurgen Klopp’s team weathered an early storm and bided they time, although almost too long, before Jota’s 19th of the campaign secured a 1-0 victory.

The match hinged on a three-minute spell preceding his close-range strike as Philip Zinckernagel should have set up the biggest shock here yet, only to shoot wide with just goalkeeper Alisson Becker to beat.

Not many sides get given a second chance like that and so it proved as Jota, having scored the crucial first goal in midweek against Arsenal to increase the pressure on Premier League leaders City, struck again.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola go head to head again as Liverpool take on Manchester City
