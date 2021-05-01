Sky Bet Championship: Norwich win title, survival fight goes to final day

With promotion already sealed, Daniel Farke’s Canaries were in celebratory mood as they thumped Reading 4-1 at Carrow Road despite falling behind to Josh Laurent’s 12th minute header.

Kieran Dowell’s double either side of the interval and late strikes from Xavier Quintilla and Teemu Pukki sealed the hosts’ coronation in style.

Second-placed Watford, whose return to the Premier League was also secure, went down 2-0 at play-off bound Brentford, whose goals came early in the second half from Marcus Forss and an Ivan Toney penalty.

The win was enough to secure third place in the table for the Bees, guaranteeing them a home game in the second leg of the play-offs.

Who can still be relegated from the Championship?

The real action was at the bottom of the table where Wednesday’s goalless draw in the early kick-off against Nottingham Forest meant they would be relegated if Derby secured at least a point at Swansea.

But Wayne Rooney’s men slumped to a 2-1 defeat – their sixth in a row – setting up a crunch Pride Park clash between the Rams and Wednesday next weekend, when the visitors must win to stand a chance of staying up.