Play-off hopefuls Norwich and Sunderland meet in an important Sky Bet Championship encounter on Sunday lunchtime. Michael Beardmore provides the preview and a best bet.

It’s fair to say this season’s Sky Bet Championship play-off picture has been like a game of musical chairs given the frequency with which some of the leading players have swapped places. As of time of writing, Norwich are the side perched on the edge of the very last seat available while Sunderland are on the outside looking in – but fortunately for them the music won’t stop for quite some time. However, the Black Cats need to arrest a slump that has seen them fail to win in four matches and lose all of their past three, including a 5-1 horror home humbling by mid-table Stoke last time out. Norwich, meanwhile, are trending upwards under David Wagner, winning six of nine league games since he took over, including four of their past five.

Kick-off time: 12:00 GMT, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Norwich 5/6 | Draw 5/2 | Sunderland 10/3

For a second spell this season, Sunderland are without the services of injured top scorer Ross Stewart – and the graphic above shows how they have struggled when the 10-goal marksman has been absent. Throw in the fact that Everton recalled Ellis Simms, who had chipped in with seven goals for the Wearsiders, during the January window and it’s not difficult to see why they have regressed slightly. None of this bodes well for a trip to Carrow Road against a Norwich side that seem to be encouraging opponents to go toe-to-toe with them – and the majority are coming off worse. They’ve enjoyed wins of 4-2, 4-0, 3-2 and 3-1 twice under Wagner, not a good sign for an increasingly leaky Sunderland defence that has conceded nine goals across three successive defeats. It’s difficult to see any other outcome than a NORWICH WIN here and, given the sides’ respective runs of form, plus the fact the Canaries have home advantage, the 87/100 available with Spread Ex – equivalent to 20/23 – looks decent value. CLICK HERE to back Norwich to win with Sky Bet

Norwich v Sunderland score prediction and best bet Norwich to win at 87/100 (Spread Ex) Score prediction: Norwich 3-1 Sunderland (Sky Bet odds: 14/1) Odds correct 1600 GMT (09/03/23)