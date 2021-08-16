Manchester United travel to Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday and Joe Rindl thinks Ralf Rangnick's unbeaten start will continue.
1.5pts Manchester United to win to nil at 6/4 (General)
Ralf’s at the wheel.
In his two games in charge, Manchester United’s latest caretaker manager has introduced a new formation (4-2-2-2) and a new system which includes an adaption of that well-reported gegenpress.
The atmosphere for United’s home game against Crystal Palace last week was always going to be electric. Say what you will about Old Trafford’s noise levels – or lack of – but United fans sure know how to welcome a new signing, be it a player or a manager.
Against Palace the stadium was bouncing as the Red Devils pressed the visitors further and further back. There was a period just before half-time when Palace couldn’t keep the ball for more than two passes. United were camped in the final third.
United edged the possession stats and had twice as many shots as their opponents (16-8).
It is just one game – decided by a worldie from, of all people, Fred - but United did look devastating. The first time in a long time that word has been used to describe them.
Last time out they drew 1-1 with Young Boys on Wednesday and though most of the starting line-up from that match are unlikely to feature this weekend, it was still interesting to observe Rangnick’s style transitioning from the first-teamers to United’s second string.
Meanwhile, Norwich’s 3-0 loss away to Spurs last time out ended a run of four games without defeat.
It started with the Canaries’ 2-1 victory away to Brentford, Daniel Farke’s final match in charge, and continued with Dean Smith leading the Norfolk side to a 2-1 win over Southampton.
Next came draws with Wolves and Newcastle to take Norwich from relegation certainties to a team now more than in with a chance of staying up.
However, the statisticians at Infogol still have Norwich projected to finish bottom of the Premier League come May and that’s in part due to their poor expected goals performance.
They’ve lost the xG battle in three of their past five matches. In front of goal, they continue to struggle. Outside of their top scorer Teemu Pukki (five goals from an xG of 4.61) no other player has managed to rack up an expected goals total greater than one.
No team has scored fewer than Norwich’s eight goals this season, comfortably the lowest in the Premier League.
The Canaries also have the division’s worst defensive record too, having let in 31 across 15 matches.
On the road, MANCHESTER UNITED should have no trouble against Norwich on Saturday. I’d urge punters to back them to WIN TO NIL at 6/4 against the team who have the worst home record in the Prem.
The Red Devils have conceded once in the two matches they’ve played under Rangnick, a decent strike from Young Boys’ Fabian Rieder in a dead rubber of a Champions League match.
Against Palace they may have conceded an expected goals against (xGA) total of 1.04, but 0.42 of that total came from one fortuitous Jordan Ayew chance.
Norwich should cause them few problems. Expect United to grab their third clean sheet of the season with a win.
Score prediction: Norwich 0-2 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)
Odds correct 1400 GMT (09/12/21)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.