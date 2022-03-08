Jake Pearson previews Chelsea's trip to Carrow Road to take on rock-bottom Norwich, picking out his best bet and score prediction.
1pt Chelsea to win (-1 handicap) at 10/11 (Spreadex)
Norwich are now five points from safety with just eleven Premier League games remaining. Survival is still mathematically possible for Dean Smith’s men, but considering five of their remaining fixtures come against teams currently residing in the top eight of the Premier League, things are beginning to look grim around Carrow Road.
The Canaries have lost their last four league matches, scoring twice and conceding 12, and things do not get much easier as they welcome a Chelsea side who appear to have found their mojo once again.
A penalty shootout defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final was a bitter pill to swallow, and through their 3-2 victory over Luton in the FA Cup was far from smooth, it was difficult to escape the feeling that the Blues were back to their best as they put four goals past a Burnley side that welcomed Thomas Tuchel’s side to Turf Moor in impressive form.
The return of Reece James was a huge positive for Chelsea, the wing-back’s ability going forward up there with the best in the league in the same position, and it is no coincidence that the England player’s injury earlier in the season coincided with the Blues’ drop off in form.
Chelsea’s wing-backs are their creative outlets, and James proved that to be the case with a goal and an assist against Sean Dyche’s men on Saturday.
The majority of Norwich’s defeats have come by two goals or more (78%), a theme that is anticipated to continue as they welcome the third-best attacking outfit in the division.
The Blues are averaging 2.04 goals per game and have hit the target twice or more in three of their last four matches.
73% of Chelsea’s wins in the league this season have come by a margin of two or more goals, and given Norwich have drawn a blank in half of their games at Carrow Road this season, coupled with the knowledge that no team has kept more away clean sheets (8) than Chelsea this season, and a comfortable away win appears to be on the cards.
The Blues are a short price to win this match, but a price of 10/11 about CHELSEA TO WIN (-1 HANDICAP) definitely makes appeal, particularly now they have found their shooting boots once more.
Score prediction: Norwich 0-3 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Odds correct at 1200 GMT (08/03/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.