Norwich are now five points from safety with just eleven Premier League games remaining. Survival is still mathematically possible for Dean Smith’s men, but considering five of their remaining fixtures come against teams currently residing in the top eight of the Premier League, things are beginning to look grim around Carrow Road.

The Canaries have lost their last four league matches, scoring twice and conceding 12, and things do not get much easier as they welcome a Chelsea side who appear to have found their mojo once again.

A penalty shootout defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final was a bitter pill to swallow, and through their 3-2 victory over Luton in the FA Cup was far from smooth, it was difficult to escape the feeling that the Blues were back to their best as they put four goals past a Burnley side that welcomed Thomas Tuchel’s side to Turf Moor in impressive form.

The return of Reece James was a huge positive for Chelsea, the wing-back’s ability going forward up there with the best in the league in the same position, and it is no coincidence that the England player’s injury earlier in the season coincided with the Blues’ drop off in form.