Norwich host Burnley in what is another massive match-up at the bottom of the Premier League table. Liam Kelly picks out his best bet for the game at Carrow Road, expecting a nervy affair.

Soon after Burnley won their most important game of the season, beating Everton by a 3-2 scoreline in a highly-entertaining match-up, another one rolls along. The Clarets will fancy their chances against a Norwich side rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, the only club that looks like a relative certainty to be relegated. Still, even when up against by far the worst team in the league, it's hard to trust Burnley as favourites, especially away from home.

After all, Sean Dyche's side have won only one game away from Turf Moor this season, unsurprisingly gaining just nine points after averaging 0.82 expected goals for (xGF) per game. That makes the match odds of little interest, with Norwich most certainly a team to avoid, posting an dire expected goal difference (xGD) of -37.1 this term. The magnitude of this fixture also makes backing the draw an inherent, unnecessary risk.

With the sheer significance of that game in mind, a nervy start from both should be anticipated. However, any goal would change the state of the game completely, so the following stands out. It's worth siding with the SECOND HALF to be the HALF WITH MOST GOALS, a bet that often looks good in a second leg of a knockout tie. CLICK HERE to back Half with Most Goals - Second Half with Sky Bet I think this game might play out as such. Norwich and Burnley are in desperate need of a win, but both will be wary of falling behind in the match. As a result, the action could really ramp up after the first goal, which hopefully comes after the break.

