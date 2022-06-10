1.5pts Northern Ireland to win and Under 3.5 Goals in the match at 6/5 (Sky Bet)

Thursday's 3-2 defeat in Kosovo elicited an angry reaction from fans in attendance, and undoubtedly the fans watching on television. Chants of "cheerio" from the majority of 500 Green and White Army members showed the frustration.

Fortunately for Baraclough, there is an immediate chance to lift the mood. A home game against Cyprus is the perfect opportunity to do so.

Cyprus have yet to score a goal in League C Group 2, losing by a margin of two goals to Kosovo and three goals to Greece last time out. A 0-0 draw with Northern Ireland was sandwiched by those fixtures.

Therefore, it's fair to say Cyprus might not pose Northern Ireland a huge threat at Windsor Park, and the hosts were a little better than their opponents in Larnaca last week.

Given the likelihood that Cyprus will find it difficult to break down the home side here, NORTHERN IRELAND TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS IN THE MATCH makes appeal at 6/5.