Sporting Life's preview of Northern Ireland v Cyprus, including best bets and score prediction

Northern Ireland v Cyprus tips: Nations League best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
14:38 · FRI June 10, 2022

Northern Ireland look to end their wholly disappointing start to the Nations League in a winnable game against Cyprus. Liam Kelly previews the game and provides a best bet.

Football betting tips: Nations League

1.5pts Northern Ireland to win and Under 3.5 Goals in the match at 6/5 (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

A response is desperately needed from Ian Baraclough's Northern Ireland.

Thursday's 3-2 defeat in Kosovo elicited an angry reaction from fans in attendance, and undoubtedly the fans watching on television. Chants of "cheerio" from the majority of 500 Green and White Army members showed the frustration.

Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Sunday

TV Channel: Premier Sports 1

Northern Ireland 4/7 | Draw 11/4 | Cyprus 19/4

Fortunately for Baraclough, there is an immediate chance to lift the mood. A home game against Cyprus is the perfect opportunity to do so.

Cyprus have yet to score a goal in League C Group 2, losing by a margin of two goals to Kosovo and three goals to Greece last time out. A 0-0 draw with Northern Ireland was sandwiched by those fixtures.

Therefore, it's fair to say Cyprus might not pose Northern Ireland a huge threat at Windsor Park, and the hosts were a little better than their opponents in Larnaca last week.

Given the likelihood that Cyprus will find it difficult to break down the home side here, NORTHERN IRELAND TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS IN THE MATCH makes appeal at 6/5.

Latest transfer news and updates

Northern Ireland's 3-2 loss in Kosovo was a rare high-scoring match for a team that generally contests close-knit games. Shoring up the defence should be a point of emphasis for Baraclough.

Essentially, it is a game that the hosts should win. Backing three goals or fewer is a nice boost to the odds-on price about a team in desperate need of some positivity.

Northern Ireland v Cyprus best bets and score prediction

  • 1.5pts Northern Ireland to win and Under 3.5 Goals in the match at 6/5 (Sky Bet)

Score prediction: Northern Ireland 1-0 Cyprus (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)

Odds correct at 1410 BST (10/06/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS