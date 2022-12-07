The 53-year-old previously held the position from December 2011 to November 2019 - when he resigned to join Sky Bet Championship side Stoke.

The Irish Football Association announced that O'Neill has signed a five-and-a-half year contract, allowing him to lead the team into Euro 2024 and 2026 World Cup qualifying.

He replaces Ian Baraclough, who was sacked from the role in late October .

Following a poor start to the 22/23 campaign, O'Neill was sacked in August, with the club finishing 14th in the 2021/22 season.

His previous spell at Northern Ireland saw them qualify for Euro 2016, their first ever appearance at the European Championship, and victory over Ukraine secured a spot in the round of 16.

“I am delighted to be the Northern Ireland senior men’s manager," O'Neill told the Irish FA website.

"I am excited to see what can be achieved with this group of players and can’t wait to be in front of the Green and White Army at the National Stadium once again."

O'Neill's first game sees them take on San Marino in Euro 2024 qualifying in March.