Northern Ireland 0-0 Bulgaria: Drab draw at Windsor Park

Ian Baraclough’s side dominated what had been billed as a must-win game in Belfast but could not find a breakthrough, with Stuart Dallas going closest when he headed onto the crossbar midway through the first half.

The draw leaves Northern Ireland with only one point from their opening two qualifiers and in precisely the position they hoped to avoid – needing to play catch-up against Italy and Switzerland who have both taken maximum points from their opening fixtures.

This may have been the first clean sheet for Baraclough, but the lack of goals in his side was a major talking point before the match and no solutions have been found, with 67 per cent possession translating into only three efforts on target.