Northern Ireland came within inches of shocking Italy at Windsor Park, but a goalless draw was still enough to deny the European champions automatic qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

The result meant Roberto Mancini's team were pipped to top spot in Group C by Switzerland, who overtook them courtesy of a win over Bulgaria. Only four months ago Mancini was being serenaded at Wembley after his team beat England on penalties to win Euro 2020. Now, like another of Europe's major nations Portugal, they will need to progress through a brutal play-off route to reach Qatar.

In a bouncing Belfast, a draw was the most Italy deserved, with Northern Ireland coming closest to scoring - and on several occasions. During a frenetic end to the game, with the visitors pushing hard for the goals they needed to also overtake Switzerland on goal difference, Stuart Dallas shot inches wide and Conor Washington had an effort cleared off the line. Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had also earlier denied an excellent effort from George Saville. The hosts looked far more defensively secure, and in chalking up yet another a clean sheet, they completed qualifying without conceding a goal on home soil. With Ian Baraclough poised to sign the new contract recently offered to him by the Irish FA, the most impressive result of his reign could hardly have come at a better time.