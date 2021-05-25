Gareth Southgate: No doubt that Trent Alexander-Arnold could play in midfield

Gareth Southgate insists he was trying to “protect” Trent Alexander-Arnold when he dropped him from his England squad and has hinted the Liverpool full-back could play in midfield at the European Championship.

Alexander-Arnold was a shock omission for the World Cup qualification triple-header in March, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp among those to question the decision. The 22-year-old has been recalled by Southgate as the Three Lions manager named a 33-man provisional squad for this summer’s rearranged Euro 2020 tournament. That number will get cut to 26 by June 1 and it remains to be seen if Southgate retains all four right-backs he has named. Alexander-Arnold, a Premier League and Champions League winner with his club, fell out of favour with England after a slight dip in form. But Southgate professed surprise at the reaction to his decision when speaking after naming his squad on Tuesday.

READ: Who is most at risk of being cut from the England squad?

“Trent is very much in contention,” he said when asked if Alexander-Arnold was the most likely of the right-back options to miss out. “People tend to think I don’t think Trent is a good footballer, that just isn’t the case. He has indirectly come in from some criticism at a certain time and I felt the need to communicate more with him than anyone else over the past couple of months but I think his performances have been very good. “I don’t mind the criticism of my decisions, that’s part and parcel of it. But he is a young player we have got to look after and care for. “I’m a little bit surprised by some of the things that have been written about that because people just don’t know those communications that have gone on. But that is credit to Trent that he has kept that to himself.” Asked if he invited the criticism of Alexander-Arnold by saying he was left out in March due to his form, Southgate added: “In the end perhaps people didn’t like my rationale but in my own way I was trying to protect the player. In the end maybe that didn’t work. “When you make a decision like I’ve made, of course there’s going to be ramifications to that. I accept that. But I didn’t want the player to suffer. That’s not the relationship I’ve had with him since he’s been 17. “He is a very good footballer, that has never been in any doubt, and he’s with us next week and we go from there.”

READ: The players to include in Euro 2020 fantasy football