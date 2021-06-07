Lukas Nmecha fires Germany to European Under-21 Championship glory

The leading marksman – across both the group stage and knock-out phase – showed his class with a fourth goal in the tournament after 49 minutes in Ljubljana to secure a 1-0 win.

After both Germany and Portugal had beaten old rivals, Holland and Spain respectively, in the semi-finals, a cagey affair occurred and it took a smart finish from Nmecha to break the deadlock early into the second period.

Ridle Baku kept his composure after an excellent burst forward to pick out the Man City player inside the area where Nmecha rounded Diogo Costa and slotted in from close range to seal more glory for his country at under-21 level.

The Hamburg-born match-winner, who represented England at various age groups before he switched nationality in 2019, ensured Germany won the tournament for a second time in three editions and for a third time overall, while Portugal have now lost in the final on three occasions.