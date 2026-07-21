Nico Williams next club odds: Arsenal favourites ahead of Liverpool

Arsenal are ahead of Liverpool in the betting market to sign Athletic Club and Spain winger Nico Williams.

The 24-year-old was a part of the Spanish squad which lifted the World Cup in the United States this summer, featuring in six of their eight contests. Williams endured an injury-disrupted 25/26 campaign but scored six and assisted a further seven in 32 outings across all competitions, with his speed and dribbling two key attributes of his game. He's made 199 appearances in Bilbao after joining their youth academy in 2013 with 74 goal contributions from either wing, although he primarily now operates on the left.

Nico Williams next club odds (via Sky Bet) Arsenal - 11/10

Liverpool - 3/1

Barcelona - 7/2

Manchester United - 9/2

Bayern Munich - 9/2

PSG - 9/2

Chelsea - 5/1 Market is 'next club on 1st September 2026' - odds correct at 10:15 BST (22/07/26)

A high level of interest is expecting in Williams this summer and that is reflected in the betting market. Sky Bet have seven clubs in the running with none of those offered at higher than 5/1. Arsenal take top spot as they look to build upon a campaign which delivered the Premier League title and an agonising defeat on penalties in the Champions League final. The Gunners have allowed Leandro Trossard to leave for Besiktas and he made 47 appearances on the left side of their front three last season, scoring eight and assisting ten. It leaves Gabriel Martinelli as their only first team option whose natural position is left winger. Liverpool have signed another member of the successful Spanish group in Víctor Muñoz to their squad this summer, joining for a £34.5million fee from Osasuna, yet they still find themselves as 3/1 second-favourites.