PSG's Lionel Messi and Neymar

Neymar: PSG and Brazil forward out for rest of season with ankle ligament injury

By Sporting Life
15:06 · TUE March 07, 2023

Neymar is to undergo ankle surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

The 31-year-old Paris St Germain and Brazil forward suffered the injury last month.

A statement from the Ligue 1 club read: “Neymar Jr has had several episodes of right ankle instability in recent years.

“Following his last sprain contracted on February 20, the medical staff of Paris St Germain recommended a ligament repair operation, in order to avoid a major risk of recurrence.

“All of the experts consulted confirmed this need. This surgery will be performed in the coming days at ASPETAR Hospital in Doha.

“A delay of three to four months is expected before his return to collective training.”

PSG face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday, seeking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first game.

