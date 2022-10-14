Sporting Life
New Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo
Nuno could be set for a return to Wolves

Next Wolves manager odds: Nuno favourite to return to Molineux

By Sporting Life
11:37 · FRI October 14, 2022

Nuno Espirito Santo is now a heavy odds-on to return for a second spell as Wolves manager - 18 months after he left the club.

His odds tumbled following reports that he has held talks over the vacancy at Molineux in recent days.

Nuno, whose agent Jorge Mendes plays a key role at Molineux in the recruitment of both players and managers, has been out of work since November when was sacked by Tottenham after losing five of his 10 Premier League games in charge.

The Old Gold sacked Bruno Lage earlier this month and are still on the lookout for a new boss after Julen Lopetegui reportedly turned down the chance to take over.

Nuno enjoyed a successful four-year spell with Wolves from 2017, leading the club to promotion from the Sky Bet Championship in his maiden season before securing back-to-back seventh-placed finishes, reaching the quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2020.

He left the club in the summer of 2021 after a mid-table finish.

Next permanent Wolves manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Nuno Espirito Santo - 1/3
  • Pedro Martins - 6/1
  • Marcelo Gallardo - 12/1

Odds correct at 1130 BST (14/10/22)

