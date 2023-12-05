Next Sunderland manager odds: Julien Sablé 7/4 favourite in the market

Julien Sablé remains the 7/4 favourite in the market to become the next Sunderland manager.

It comes following their decision to sack Tony Mowbray on Monday, with two wins from their last nine games seeing them slip to ninth in the Sky Bet Championship table. It marked an end of Mowbray's 15-month spell at the Stadium of Light, with his only full season at the helm seeing them reach the play-offs - beaten by eventual winners Luton. Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher previously topped the market, but Sablé was backed into favouritism on Tuesday evening and has remained there since.

Next permanent Sunderland manager odds (via Sky Bet) Julien Sablé - 7/4

Kim Hellberg - 3/1

Paul Heckingbottom - 4/1

Will Still - 5/1

Steven Schumacher - 7/1

Mike Dodds - 10/1

Graham Potter - 12/1 Odds correct at 1715 GMT (09/12/23)

Sablé's managerial experience is limited, with a spell as interim of Saint-Étienne in 2017 followed by a permanent role in charge of Championnat National 3 side Nice B in 2022 - the fifth-tier of French football. He was promoted to the assistant role for the senior side after Lucien Favre departed in January. Sablé - a former French youth prospect - technically took charge of Nice's 3-1 win over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa Conference League in March. That coming as a result of manager Didier Digard not holding the correct coaching licence.

Schumacher has since slipped to 7/1 in the market, although there has been movement for Paul Heckingbottom, who is out of work following his sacking by Sheffield United. Kim Hellberg is a name of interest, who has been backed in 3/1 second-favourite having previously been 10/1. Hellberg is manager of Allsvenskan club IFK Värnamo, guiding them to a fifth-place finish in the most recent campaign.