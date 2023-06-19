Next Sheffield Wednesday manager odds: Steven Gerrard new favourite for the job

Moore, 49, parted company with the Owls on Monday despite securing promotion via a dramatic extra time win over Barnsley in the Sky Bet League One play-off final.

Gerrard has been out of work following his departure from Aston Villa in October, leaving the club one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League.

He has previously been linked with the position at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, with video emerging of him reportedly in for talks, but he has since distanced himself from the switch.

Leicester were also believed to be interested but they have since appointed Enzo Maresca, while Patrick Vieira has been backed to take up the vacant role at Leeds.