Next Sheffield Wednesday manager odds: Steven Gerrard new favourite for the job

Steven Gerrard is the new favourite to become the next Sheffield Wednesday boss following the shock exit of Darren Moore.
Moore, 49, parted company with the Owls on Monday despite securing promotion via a dramatic extra time win over Barnsley in the Sky Bet League One play-off final.
Gerrard has been out of work following his departure from Aston Villa in October, leaving the club one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League.
He has previously been linked with the position at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, with video emerging of him reportedly in for talks, but he has since distanced himself from the switch.
Leicester were also believed to be interested but they have since appointed Enzo Maresca, while Patrick Vieira has been backed to take up the vacant role at Leeds.
Odds correct at 1240 BST (22/06/23)
Carlos Carvalhal was the previous favourite, having led Wednesday between 2015 and 2017, twice reaching the Championship play-offs.
He was most recently head coach of Spanish side Celta Vigo, guiding them to La Liga safety within a final-day victory over Barcelona in June before leaving the following week.
Since departing South Yorkshire he has also taken charge of Swansea, who he failed to save from Premier League relegation, Rio Ave and Braga in his native Portugal and Abu Dhabi-based Al Wahda.
Former Wolves boss Bruno Lage, Carvalhal's assistant during his time at Hillsborough, has drifted to the 5/1 third-favourite.
