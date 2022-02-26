Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has been backed into 1/4 to be the next Premier League manager to leave, following a 4-0 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday.

The defeat was Leeds's fifth in six games, again looking incredibly vulnerable defensively, having conceded 20 in their last five league matches.

Leeds 0-4 Tottenham

‣ xG: 1.83- 2.13



Spurs punish Leeds, who continue to look woeful defensively. The hosts did create enough to get on the scoresheet at least. pic.twitter.com/RmO6HUP9uR — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) February 26, 2022

Bielsa has seen criticism from vocal TV pundits for the manner in which Leeds have played this season, operating in an open and expansive manner despite injuries and their predicament. Paul Merson was the latest to comment on Bielsa's managerial ability, claiming he is "pulling the wool over people's eyes". Saturday's loss to Spurs leaves them just three points above the relegation zone, with all teams below them, bar Norwich, having games in hand.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave odds (via Sky Bet) 1/4 - Marcelo Bielsa

6/1 - No Manager to Leave

9/1 - Antonio Conte

11/1 - Brendan Rodgers

16/1 - Roy Hodgson

25/1 - Eddie Howe, Frank Lampard, Sean Dyche Odds correct at 1500 (26/02/22)