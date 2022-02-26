Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has been backed into 1/4 to be the next Premier League manager to leave, following a 4-0 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday.
The defeat was Leeds's fifth in six games, again looking incredibly vulnerable defensively, having conceded 20 in their last five league matches.
Bielsa has seen criticism from vocal TV pundits for the manner in which Leeds have played this season, operating in an open and expansive manner despite injuries and their predicament.
Paul Merson was the latest to comment on Bielsa's managerial ability, claiming he is "pulling the wool over people's eyes".
Saturday's loss to Spurs leaves them just three points above the relegation zone, with all teams below them, bar Norwich, having games in hand.
Odds correct at 1500 (26/02/22)
All of that means that Leeds are now third favourites for relegation, which appears to have had a bearing on the managerial market too.
Next up for the Whites, a trip to Leicester before a home game against Aston Villa.
Of their remaining 12 league games, they only play two teams currently lower than them in the table, meaning it will be a serious uphill battle if they are to avoid the drop.
Would a managerial change make the desired impact?
