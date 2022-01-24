Sporting Life
Watford manager Claudio Ranieri
Watford sack manager Claudio Ranieri

Next permanent Watford manager: Claudio Ranieri sacked by Hornets

By Sporting Life
19:43 · MON January 24, 2022

Watford have sacked manager Claudio Ranieri after just 16 weeks in the hotseat.

The well-travelled Italian signed a two-year deal at Vicarage Road in October, replacing Xisco Munoz with the side 15th, having taken seven points from their first seven Premier League games.

But Ranieri only managed to double that points tally during his 13 top-flight matches in charge and has now reportedly been sacked after 112 days.

The Hornets languish in 19th place in the Premier League and sit just two points above bottom-placed Burnley, who have two games in hand on the Hertfordshire side.

The relegation rivals will go toe-to-toe in a rearranged encounter at Turf Moor on February 5, with last Friday’s chastening 3-0 home loss to struggling Norwich seemingly the final straw for the Watford hierarchy.

Next permanent Watford manager (via Sky Bet)

  • Diego Martinez - 5/1
  • Fabio Cannavaro - 6/1
  • Frank Lampard - 8/1
  • Paulo Fonseca - 9/1
  • Nuno Espirito Santo - 12/1
  • Sam Allardyce - 16/1
  • Claude Puel - 16/1
  • Massimo Carrera - 16/1
  • 16/1 bar

See the full list and latest odds here

Odds correct at 1820 GMT on 24/01/22 and subject to change

A club statement read: “Watford Football Club confirms the departure of head coach Claudio Ranieri.

“The Hornets’ board recognises Claudio as a man of great integrity and honour, who will always be respected here at Vicarage Road for his efforts in leading the team with dignity.

“However the board feels that, with nearly half of the Premier League campaign remaining, a change in the head coach position now will give a new appointment sufficient time to work with a talented squad to achieve the immediate goal of retaining Premier League status.

“No further club comment will be made until this new appointment is confirmed in due course.”

